Ex-Wolverines Coach Wins Bid To Suppress Digital Evidence

By Melanie Dorsey ( July 2, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has suppressed evidence recovered from multiple computers, phones and storage devices seized from a former University of Michigan assistant football coach accused of hacking into female college students' accounts, finding state search warrants authorizing sweeping forensic searchs violated the Fourth Amendment....
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