7th Circ. Says Immigration Addendums Make Its Job Harder

By Britain Eakin ( July 2, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit criticized a practice by immigration judges in which they attach boilerplate legal citations instead of citing them in the decisions themselves, saying it makes appellate review more difficult, but declined to reject the practice....
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