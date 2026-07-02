Ticketmaster Can't Shield Breach Probe In Snowflake MDL

By Allison Grande ( July 2, 2026, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over a data breach at cloud storage provider Snowflake ordered Ticketmaster, one of its affected clients, to turn over materials about its post-breach investigation and cybersecurity spending, while hitting the ticketing giant with $5,000 in sanctions for "discovery abuses" related to these requests. ...
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