BNSF, Barstow Sued Over Railway Project Near Mojave Desert
By Gina Kim ( July 2, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club and other environmental groups sued a California city and BNSF Railway Company in state court Wednesday challenging the approval of what's expected to be the country's biggest railyard and warehouse project that they allege could significantly pollute the area and destroy habitats for endangered wildlife species....
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