Apple Says YouTube AI Scraping Suit Fails Under DMCA
By Nadia Dreid ( July 2, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. is coming out swinging against a proposed class action brought by a group of YouTube creators accusing it of violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act by scraping millions of copyrighted videos to train large language model products, telling the California federal court that the creators are suing under the wrong part of the law....
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