2nd Circ. Denies Tether, Bitfinex Bid For Class Cert. Appeal
By Katryna Perera ( July 2, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has declined a request from digital asset companies Tether and Bitfinex to immediately review a New York federal judge's decision to grant class certification to plaintiffs accusing the companies of rigging the cryptocurrency market and costing investors hundreds of billions of dollars....
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