Amazon Beats ADA Bias Claim, But Not Class Retaliation

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 2, 2026, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Thursday tossed an Amazon warehouse worker's classwide disability discrimination claim against the e-commerce giant, but refused to dismiss her putative class claim that Amazon in effect retaliates against workers who request disability-related accommodations....
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