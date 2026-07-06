Cabbage Patch Kids Brand Sparks Copyright Fight

By Kelcey Caulder ( July 6, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Original Appalachian Artworks Inc. and Xavier Roberts, widely credited with creating the Cabbage Patch Kids, have been sued for copyright infringement by a man who claims he named the Cabbage Patch Kids brand and created the visual identity that turned the business into a "$4.5 billion global phenomenon."...
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