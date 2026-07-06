Special Master Tapped To Oversee $150M Lead Poisoning Deal
By Emily Field ( July 6, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge appointed a special master to oversee administration of a $150 million settlement between a mining company controlled by billionaire Ira Rennert and Peruvian citizens who alleged that children were harmed by lead emissions from mining facilities in the Andes....
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