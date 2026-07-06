DOJ Looks To Block ABA's Trump Adviser Subpoenas

By Jack Karp ( July 6, 2026, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association cannot demand documents and deposition testimony from a Trump adviser in its lawsuit over the Trump administration's executive orders targeting law firms, since any communication between a presidential adviser and the chief executive is privileged, the government has told a New York federal court....
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