CS Disco Investors Seek Initial OK Of $11.5M Deal
By Sydney Price ( July 6, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- E-discovery provider CS Disco has reached a nearly $12 million deal with shareholders that would end claims that the company concealed information regarding the sustainability of its rapid revenue growth in 2021 and sexual harassment allegations against its CEO....
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