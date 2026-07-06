CSX Must Face Workers' Retaliation Claims In FMLA Suit

By Grace Elletson ( July 6, 2026, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge trimmed but declined to completely toss a suit from a trio of CSX Transportation Inc. workers who said they were suspended or fired for taking medical leave during holidays, saying a jury needs to probe whether a crackdown on dishonesty drove the discipline or retaliation....
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