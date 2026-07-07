Window Co. Wins $42.4M In W Hotel Mechanic's Lien Case
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( July 6, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A company that provides exteriors for commercial buildings has been awarded $42.4 million for unpaid work and other costs in a lawsuit stemming from a Philadelphia Marriott construction project against a contractor already hit with a $174.6 million judgment over construction delays and defects....
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