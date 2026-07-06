Walmart Pays $13M To Settle Texas AG's Driver Pay Claims

By Spencer Brewer ( July 6, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. has agreed to pay $13 million to settle claims brought by the Texas attorney general alleging the company stiffed delivery drivers participating in its Spark Driver program, and said it will additionally implement "honest" compensation practices going forward....
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