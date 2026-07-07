Furniture Store, Delivery Co. Reach $2.5M Deal To End OT Suit
By Benjamin Morse ( July 7, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A furniture retailer and a last-mile delivery company have agreed to a $2.5 million settlement resolving a roughly 9-year-old class action brought by workers alleging delivery truck drivers and helpers were misclassified and denied overtime pay, according to a motion for preliminary approval filed in New Jersey federal court....
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