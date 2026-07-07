Auto Accessories Co. Strikes Deal In 'Terrible Towel' Suit
By Elliot Weld ( July 7, 2026, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut automotive accessories company has reached a deal with a nonprofit that owns the rights to the "Terrible Towel" trademarks associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase to resolve a trademark infringement suit....
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