Willow Bridge Reaches DOJ Deal To End Price-Fixing Claims
By Nate Beck ( July 7, 2026, 12:58 PM EDT) -- Dallas-based residential property manager Willow Bridge Property Co. has become the latest to reach a settlement with authorities in a North Carolina federal lawsuit accusing a host of landlords of fixing apartment prices using software from RealPage....
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