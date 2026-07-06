DHS Used Warning To Intimidate ICE Critic, Suit Says
By Lauren Berg ( July 6, 2026, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A New York man who sent a scathing email to U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement in the wake of its deadly enforcement surge in Minnesota alleges in a D.C. federal lawsuit Monday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security unlawfully responded to this constitutionally protected missive with intimidation....
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