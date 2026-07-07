Webuild Wants Justices' Input In Row Over In-State Property
By Joyce Hanson ( July 7, 2026, 10:53 PM EDT) -- Webuild has pressed the Third Circuit to delay sending a case over a $140 million arbitral award against the Italian construction giant back to lower court as it seeks U.S. Supreme Court review of a circuit decision reviving a Chilean company's bid to enforce the award....
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