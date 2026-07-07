Car Dealership Staff Win Class Cert. In Mass. Wage Case
By Carolyn Muyskens ( July 7, 2026, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state court has certified a class of employees at dozens of car dealerships under the Herb Chambers brand who alleged they were not paid overtime or Sunday premium pay in accordance with the state's wage law....
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