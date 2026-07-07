Feds Push 3rd Circ. To Restore ACA Birth Control Exemptions

By Matthew Santoni ( July 7, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for the Trump administration and a Catholic religious order Tuesday asked the Third Circuit to restore broad exemptions to the Affordable Care Act's birth control coverage mandate, arguing federal agencies had discretion to pass rules that effectively enabled employers to "opt in" to the mandate rather than opt out....
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