Consumer Says Graco, Newell Owe Tariff Refunds
By Kelcey Caulder ( July 7, 2026, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Graco Children's Products Inc. and Newell Brands Inc. have been hit with a proposed class action in Georgia federal court over allegations that they retained windfall profits from unlawful tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act....
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