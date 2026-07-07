Cadillac Lyriq Drivers Plan To Move EV Defect Suit To Mich.

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 7, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Cadillac Lyriq owners from six states have dropped their proposed class action against General Motors that claims it sold luxury electric vehicles with defects that cause the SUV to become inoperable, with the counsel for the drivers saying they intend to move the case to Michigan....
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