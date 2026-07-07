Feds Say Delay Undercuts Bid To Halt Mojave Mine Restart

By Crystal Owens ( July 7, 2026, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior is fighting a bid by the National Parks Association to block a decision to renew gold mining within the Mojave National Preserve, telling a California district court that the group's delay in challenging the action undermines its effort to establish harm....
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