DC Circ. Nixes Part Of IAM Fund's $13M Liability Win

By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 7, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday partially unraveled an early win for a multiemployer pension fund in a dispute over $13 million in withdrawal liability against several Illinois truck dealership companies, holding the lower court needed to recalculate some of the interest and damages assessed....
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