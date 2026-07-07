Entrepreneur Can't Sue Over Ex-Worker's Hill Testimony

By Caroline Simson ( July 7, 2026, 11:32 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday nixed a multimillionaire executive's defamation suit against a former employee whose testimony to Congress helped secure passage of a law barring the arbitration of sexual assault and harassment claims, litigation that also sought to undo an arbitral award favoring the former employee....
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