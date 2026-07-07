DC Circ. Backs Tax Bribery Convictions Despite Jury Error

By Jack McLoone ( July 7, 2026, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel refused on Tuesday to reverse a lower court's judgments against two men in connection to a bribery scheme carried out to evade $2.3 million in business tax obligations, finding a jury instruction error "harmless," among other unsuccessful arguments....
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