5th Circ. Presses Ericsson Insurers On Terrorism Suit Defense

By Spencer Brewer ( July 7, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel pushed insurers to explain why they should be allowed to avoid covering the defense of Ericsson Inc. against claims the company funded foreign terrorist organizations, asking Tuesday if Ericsson knew the money it gave out "was going to kill Americans."...
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