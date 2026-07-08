Kalshi Says Federal Law Bars Wash. 'Gambling' Clampdown

By Ben Adlin ( July 7, 2026, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Prediction market KalshiEX LLC urged a Washington state judge on Monday to reject state officials' effort to halt the company's operations under Washington gambling laws, arguing that federal law preempts the regulatory effort and that Washington has failed to show that the platform has caused meaningful harm....
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