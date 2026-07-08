8th Circ. Dismisses Appeal In US Bank Pension Fight

By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 8, 2026, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday agreed to dismiss an appeal from a proposed class of U.S. Bank retirees who claimed their early retirement payments were unlawfully reduced, after retirees told the court earlier this month they had opted not to pursue revival of their federal benefits dispute....
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