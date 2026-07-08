Butterball, 2 More Head For Ill. Turkey Price-Fix Trials
By Lauraann Wood ( July 8, 2026, 8:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge handling consolidated turkey price-fixing litigation has teed up two trials against Butterball and two other major producers as he works through a pile of summary judgment challenges from defendants looking to avoid jury trials....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.