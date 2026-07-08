BofA Customers Seek Final OK Of $2.25M Deal Over ATM Fees

By Gina Kim ( July 8, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Nearly 540,000 Bank of America account holders who sued over out-of-network fees they were charged for balance inquiries made at 7-Eleven ATMs asked a California federal judge on Tuesday for his final approval of a $2.25 million class settlement, bringing the years-long litigation closer to its end....
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