Comcast Says Power Co. Still Flouts FCC Pole Upgrade Order
By Nadia Dreid ( July 8, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Comcast says it's time for the Federal Communications Commission to step in and force Appalachian Power Co. to follow the agency's orders when it comes to covering the cost of fixing utility poles for broadband upgrades....
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