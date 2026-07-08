Pa. Superior Court Upholds J&J Win In Talc Cancer Suit

By Emily Field ( July 8, 2026, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Tuesday upheld a 2025 verdict clearing Johnson & Johnson of liability in a suit alleging that using talc caused a woman's fatal mesothelioma, finding that a lower court didn't err by clarifying the jury's instructions after jurors awarded $22 million in punitive damages....
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