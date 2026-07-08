$17.5M Amex Antisteering Deal Is Approved
By Andrea Keckley ( July 8, 2026, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court this week approved a $17.5 million settlement with American Express Co. in a lawsuit alleging that the credit card company's so-called antisteering rules caused non-Amex cardholders to pay higher charges....
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