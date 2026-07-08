AXT Beats Suit Over Subsidiary IPO Risk Disclosures For Now
By Katryna Perera ( July 8, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a suit alleging AXT Inc. and two of its executives misled investors about risks with a planned initial public offering of its Chinese subsidiary, finding the suit fails to plead adequately that the executives acted with knowledge of wrongdoing or that the alleged corrective disclosure caused AXT's stock price to drop....
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