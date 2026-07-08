Ill. Feds Fight Discovery, But Not Fees, In ICE Protest Case
By Celeste Bott ( July 8, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago has agreed that a group of anti-ICE protesters whose criminal case was dismissed when prosecutorial misconduct before the grand jury that indicted them came to light is entitled to recover attorney fees, but argued Tuesday that their bid to conduct discovery into any bad faith by the government amounted to a "fishing expedition."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.