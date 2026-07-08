Baxter Beats Stable Value Fund 401(k) Plan Suit, For Good
By Gina Kim ( July 8, 2026, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Baxter International permanently defeated a proposed class action claiming the relatively low returns of the medical products company's employee retirement plan were evidence of mismanagement, after an Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday the allegations only show the stable value fund in the plan "may not have been best in class — nothing more."...
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