Tesla Auto Insurer Gets Ariz. Underpayment Class Action Axed

By Hope Patti ( July 8, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal court tossed a proposed class action accusing Tesla's auto insurance subsidiary of underpaying claims for uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, finding that the court's lack of subject matter jurisdiction cannot be cured by the addition of two new carrier defendants....
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