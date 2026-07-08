FCC Says OK To New Foreign Investors In IHeart Radio

By Nadia Dreid ( July 8, 2026, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has already given auto industry bigwig iHeartMedia Inc. permission to be partially owned by some foreign investors, but the company is looking to increase that number, and the agency has just given it the green light....
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