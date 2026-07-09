Investors Look To Enforce €52M Romania Energy Award
By Joyce Hanson ( July 9, 2026, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Dutch investor and related European entities have urged a D.C. federal court to enforce an arbitral award now worth some €52 million ($59 million) that they won against Romania after the country yanked a series of incentives for renewable energy projects....
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