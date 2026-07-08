Dish Ch. 11 Plan Disclosure Hearing Pushed Back 2 Weeks

By Vince Sullivan ( July 8, 2026, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge said Wednesday creditors of EchoStar Corp.'s bankrupt video distribution and wireless network units should be able to conduct discovery of the debtors before they seek approval of Chapter 11 plan disclosures, resetting a hearing on those documents for July 23....
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