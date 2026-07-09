$500M Medical Glove Contract Breach Suit Sent To Arbitration

By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 9, 2026, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A Malaysia-based distributor must arbitrate its $500 million suit against a medical gloves supplier in a case stemming from a COVID-19 era agreement aimed at supplying nitrile gloves to Walmart for resale, finding an exception to arbitration for intellectual property disputes did not apply to the claims....
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