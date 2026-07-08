9th Circ. Says Netflix Harassment Suit Belongs In Arbitration

By Patrick Hoff ( July 8, 2026, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A former Netflix employee must arbitrate her lawsuit alleging the streaming giant fired her for raising concerns about its sexually charged office environment, with the Ninth Circuit ruling Wednesday that her dispute began before a law banning mandatory arbitration of sexual harassment claims took effect....
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