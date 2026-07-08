Navistar Expert Says GLS Missteps, Not Delays, Drove Losses

By Susan Smiley ( July 8, 2026, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Navistar's economic damages expert testified in Michigan federal court Wednesday that it was a Warren truck buyer's bad business decisions that led to the company losing millions, not the late delivery of 1,100 tractor-trailer vehicles that Navistar was supposed to deliver in June 2022....
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