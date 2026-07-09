Wells Fargo Illegally Fired Muni Bond Whistleblower, Suit Says

By Katryna Perera ( July 9, 2026, 11:18 PM EDT) -- A former Wells Fargo municipal strategist says he faced retaliation and was illegally fired for his complaints alleging his senior leaders were suppressing negative information about municipal bonds and inflating bond prices to the detriment of retail investors, in a new suit in New York federal court....
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