'Bye Bye Bye' Choreographer Drops Sony Copyright Claims
By Kelcey Caulder ( July 9, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The artist behind NSYNC's iconic "Bye Bye Bye" choreography has dropped his claims against Sony Music Holdings Inc. over allegations that the company licensed the dance for use in Marvel Studios' 2024 movie "Deadpool & Wolverine" and Epic Games' video game Fortnite without his permission or giving him credit....
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