Okla. Tax Officials Say McGirt Can't Upend Osage Ruling

By Crystal Owens ( July 9, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma tax officials say the Osage Nation can't rely on a 2020 landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn a decision that declined to vacate a 16-year-old determination that its reservation boundaries had been disestablished, telling the Tenth Circuit that the tribe's challenge is too late....
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