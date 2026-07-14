What Actually Matters To GCs During Cross-Border Disputes

By Michael Mutek and Mark Stadnyk ( July 14, 2026, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Last month, at the International Chamber of Commerce forum on arbitration and alternative dispute resolution in Tbilisi, Georgia, one of the recurring themes that emerged during a discussion among in-house counsel was that disputes look very different from inside a company than they do from the perspective of outside counsel, arbitrators or even business personnel directly involved in the controversy....
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