MSN, Daily Mail Say Atty's Vacation Photos Suit Lacks Pa. Ties

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( July 9, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Counsel for British tabloid The Daily Mail and the Microsoft Network asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday to dismiss a lawyer's privacy lawsuit over publication of his vacation photos, arguing that the pictures were public and that his lawsuit had nothing substantial tying it to the Keystone State....
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